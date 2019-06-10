Pirates’, Braves’ benches empty in the first inning

The Pirates’ and Braves’ benches emptied in the bottom of the first inning at SunTrust Park on Monday evening. With a runner on third base and two outs, Pirates starter Joe Musgrove threw a fastball that grazed the uniform of Josh Donaldson. As Donaldson walked to first base, Musgrove appeared to be saying something. Donaldson took exception, turning towards Musgrove while yelling at him. Players spilled onto the field, causing a brief delay in the game.
Donaldson and Musgrove were ejected, as was Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. The Pirates, already short on starting pitching, had to go to the bullpen with two outs in the first inning. Alex McRae took over for Musgrove, striking out Nick Markakis to end the inning.
There is no known preexisting beef between the Pirates and Braves other than the Buccos’ announcer making some regrettable comments about Ronald Acuña Jr. We will likely have to wait until after the game to know exactly what happened. Ostensibly, Musgrove thought Donaldson could’ve gotten out of the way of the pitch, but he wasn’t exactly diplomatic in sharing his opinion.
For the second time in less than three years, the Diamondbacks began a game with three consecutive home runs. Monday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game in Philadelphia was delayed about a half hour due to rain, but the D-Backs were still ready.
Jarrod Dyson opened the game, swinging at a first-pitch fastball from Jerad Eickhoff, yanking it over the fence in right field. Ketel Marte then lived a 2-2 curve out to right field for another home run to make it 2-0. David Peralta worked a full count, then drilled a slider over the center field fence for dinger No. 3.
A team has begun a game with three consecutive home runs just six times since 1914, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Incredibly, the D-Backs have done it twice — most recently in 2017. They victimized Nationals starter Max Scherzer for a trio of round-trippers on July 21, 2017 in Arizona.
The ball is apparently flying in Philly on Monday night, though. In the bottom half of the first Jean Segura hit a fly ball that just barely escaped the fence in left field for a solo home run. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of just 91.4 MPH, a launch angle of a whopping 40 degrees, and an expected batting average of .010. All that means is that Segura’s fly ball is a routine out an overwhelming majority of the time. The pitch he it out, by the way, was 92.6 MPH, which made me wonder: how often has the exit velocity of a homer been less than the velocity of the pitch?