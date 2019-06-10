Matt Harvey suffers setback

Angels starter Matt Harvey suffered a setback during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports. Harvey reaggravated his upperback, which has manager Brad Ausmus “a little bit” concerned.
Harvey, 30, has been on the injured list since May 25 due to a strained upper back. He struggled mightily in 10 starts prior to the injury, registering a 7.50 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 21 walks across 48 innings.
If Harvey hadn’t suffered the setback, there was some thought that he would be able to rejoin the Angels’ rotation in mid-June, but he may have to set his sights on the end of the month or early July now.
For the second time in less than three years, the Diamondbacks began a game with three consecutive home runs. Monday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game in Philadelphia was delayed about a half hour due to rain, but the D-Backs were still ready.
Jarrod Dyson opened the game, swinging at a first-pitch fastball from Jerad Eickhoff, yanking it over the fence in right field. Ketel Marte then lived a 2-2 curve out to right field for another home run to make it 2-0. David Peralta worked a full count, then drilled a slider over the center field fence for dinger No. 3.
A team has begun a game with three consecutive home runs just six times since 1914, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Incredibly, the D-Backs have done it twice — most recently in 2017. They victimized Nationals starter Max Scherzer for a trio of round-trippers on July 21, 2017 in Arizona.
The ball is apparently flying in Philly on Monday night, though. In the bottom half of the first Jean Segura hit a fly ball that just barely escaped the fence in left field for a solo home run. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of just 91.4 MPH, a launch angle of a whopping 40 degrees, and an expected batting average of .010. All that means is that Segura’s fly ball is a routine out an overwhelming majority of the time. The pitch he it out, by the way, was 92.6 MPH, which made me wonder: how often has the exit velocity of a homer been less than the velocity of the pitch?