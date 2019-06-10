Luke Voit wants to participate in Home Run Derby

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that Yankees first baseman Luke Voit wants to participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby. Voit has already selected his pitcher.

Voit, 28, has been a heck of a find for the Yankees. After hitting just five home runs in 137 plate appearances (27.4 PA per HR) with the Cardinals, Voit has hit 29 in 425 PA (14.7 PA per HR) across parts of two seasons as a Yankee. He’s hitting .263/.379/.500 this season with 15 home runs and 41 RBI. Among American League first basemen, only Edwin Encarnación (20) and José Abreu (16) have homered more than Voit.

MLB increased the prize pool for the Home Run Derby to $2.5 million from $750,000, as the Associated Press reported in April. The winner earns $1 million with the runner-up getting $500,000. The six other participants receive $150,000.

The Home Run Derby will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, July 8 as part of the All-Star Game festivities. Bryce Harper won last year’s Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, then his home ballpark, narrowly defeating Kyle Schwarber.

