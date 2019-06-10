Luke Voit wants to participate in Home Run Derby

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that Yankees first baseman Luke Voit wants to participate in the 2019 Home Run Derby. Voit has already selected his pitcher.
Voit, 28, has been a heck of a find for the Yankees. After hitting just five home runs in 137 plate appearances (27.4 PA per HR) with the Cardinals, Voit has hit 29 in 425 PA (14.7 PA per HR) across parts of two seasons as a Yankee. He’s hitting .263/.379/.500 this season with 15 home runs and 41 RBI. Among American League first basemen, only Edwin Encarnación (20) and José Abreu (16) have homered more than Voit.
MLB increased the prize pool for the Home Run Derby to $2.5 million from $750,000, as the Associated Press reported in April. The winner earns $1 million with the runner-up getting $500,000. The six other participants receive $150,000.
The Home Run Derby will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, July 8 as part of the All-Star Game festivities. Bryce Harper won last year’s Home Run Derby at Nationals Park, then his home ballpark, narrowly defeating Kyle Schwarber.
For the second time in less than three years, the Diamondbacks began a game with three consecutive home runs. Monday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game in Philadelphia was delayed about a half hour due to rain, but the D-Backs were still ready.
Jarrod Dyson opened the game, swinging at a first-pitch fastball from Jerad Eickhoff, yanking it over the fence in right field. Ketel Marte then lived a 2-2 curve out to right field for another home run to make it 2-0. David Peralta worked a full count, then drilled a slider over the center field fence for dinger No. 3.
A team has begun a game with three consecutive home runs just six times since 1914, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Incredibly, the D-Backs have done it twice — most recently in 2017. They victimized Nationals starter Max Scherzer for a trio of round-trippers on July 21, 2017 in Arizona.
The ball is apparently flying in Philly on Monday night, though. In the bottom half of the first Jean Segura hit a fly ball that just barely escaped the fence in left field for a solo home run. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of just 91.4 MPH, a launch angle of a whopping 40 degrees, and an expected batting average of .010. All that means is that Segura’s fly ball is a routine out an overwhelming majority of the time. The pitch he it out, by the way, was 92.6 MPH, which made me wonder: how often has the exit velocity of a homer been less than the velocity of the pitch?