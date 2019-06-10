Giants acquire Alex Dickerson from Padres

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Giants announced on Monday that the club acquired outfielder Alex Dickerson from the Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Van Gurp.

Dickerson, 29, was designated for assignment by the Padres last week, clearing a roster spot for reliever Miguel Diaz. Dickerson hit a lackluster .158/.158/.158 in 19 plate appearances spanning 12 games this season, his first major league action since 2016. He battled elbow and back injuries, holding him out for significant periods of time.

Van Gurp, 23, has spent most of his season with Single-A Augusta, posting a 3.77 ERA with 40 strikeouts and nine walks across 28 2/3 innings of relief. He will report to Triple-A Sacramento for the Giants.

