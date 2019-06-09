Yordan Alvarez homers in MLB debut

The Astros called up prospect Yordan Alvarez to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Orioles. He slotted in fifth in the lineup as the DH and didn’t waste much time getting on the board. After flying out to left field in the second inning, Alvarez mashed a two-run homer to left-center field at Minute Maid Park, opening the scoring and logging his first MLB hit, homer, run, and RBIs.

Alvarez, 21, is considered the Astros’ No. 3 prospect and No. 23 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Prior to his call-up, he was batting .343/.443/.742 with 23 homers and 71 RBI in 253 plate appearances with Triple-A Round Rock.

The Astros are currently without José Altuve, Carlos Correa, and George Springer, so Alvarez is likely to see some regular at-bats.

