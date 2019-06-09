Rougned Odor pulls off straight steal of home

Second baseman Rougned Odor helped cut into the Rangers’ deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Athletics. Entering the inning trailing 8-3, Odor doubled in a run to make it 8-5. Odor would advance to third base on an infield single. Later, with Shin-Soo Choo batting with two outs, Odor noticed lefty Ryan Buchter wasn’t paying attention when he was coming set on the mound. Odor decided to attempt a straight steal of home and did so easily, reducing the deficit to 8-6.
The A’s would tack on a run in the top of the ninth and the Rangers would fight back for two in the bottom half of the ninth, falling just short in a 9-8 loss. Odor finished 3-for-4 on the afternoon with a pair of doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored. He needed a good day at the plate. Even after Sunday’s effort, he’s batting a meager .177/.246/.333 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 204 plate appearances on the season.
For the second time in less than three years, the Diamondbacks began a game with three consecutive home runs. Monday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game in Philadelphia was delayed about a half hour due to rain, but the D-Backs were still ready.
Jarrod Dyson opened the game, swinging at a first-pitch fastball from Jerad Eickhoff, yanking it over the fence in right field. Ketel Marte then lived a 2-2 curve out to right field for another home run to make it 2-0. David Peralta worked a full count, then drilled a slider over the center field fence for dinger No. 3.
A team has begun a game with three consecutive home runs just six times since 1914, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Incredibly, the D-Backs have done it twice — most recently in 2017. They victimized Nationals starter Max Scherzer for a trio of round-trippers on July 21, 2017 in Arizona.
The ball is apparently flying in Philly on Monday night, though. In the bottom half of the first Jean Segura hit a fly ball that just barely escaped the fence in left field for a solo home run. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of just 91.4 MPH, a launch angle of a whopping 40 degrees, and an expected batting average of .010. All that means is that Segura’s fly ball is a routine out an overwhelming majority of the time. The pitch he it out, by the way, was 92.6 MPH, which made me wonder: how often has the exit velocity of a homer been less than the velocity of the pitch?