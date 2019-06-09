Rougned Odor pulls off a straight steal of home

Multiple people, including ESPN’s Enrique Rojas and Marly Rivera, are reporting that former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the leg and hospitalized during a robbery attempt in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Ortiz’s father said to Rojas, “They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred.”

John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston points out that the updated story from CDN 37 of the Dominican Republic says that Ortiz was shot in the back and the bullet exited through his stomach. According to Dionisio Soldevila, the chief of police said that Ortiz is in stable condition, which is great to hear.

The 43-year-old retired from baseball after the 2016 season, ending a 20-year career in which he won three World Series, earned seven Silver Slugger Awards, and made the All-Star team 10 times. Between the Twins and Red Sox, Ortiz hit .286/.380/.552 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBI.

