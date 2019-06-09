Mets place Robinson Canó on 10-day injured list

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Sunday. The move is retroactive to June 6 and is not expected to keep Canó off the field for long; per Tim Healey of Newsday, he’s scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday with an anticipated return date of June 16.

It appears the Mets may have been too hasty in bringing Canó off the injured list earlier this week. He was activated for a start against the Giants on Wednesday, but chose to make an early exit in the fourth inning after feeling some tightness in his left quad. While he later told reporters the pain was much milder than the injury that initially landed him on the IL, it’s a disappointing development in what has turned into a somewhat lengthy recovery process.

For understandable reasons, the veteran infielder hasn’t posted anything close to his career-best numbers in 2019. Through Wednesday’s 7-0 win over the Giants, Canó is batting a limp .238/.284/.366 with three home runs, a .650 OPS, and -0.2 fWAR through 183 plate appearances. Until his return, Adeiny Hechavarría and Jeff McNeil will likely be tabbed to split second base duties.