Robinson Cano
AP Images

Mets place Robinson Canó on 10-day injured list

By Ashley VarelaJun 9, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Sunday. The move is retroactive to June 6 and is not expected to keep Canó off the field for long; per Tim Healey of Newsday, he’s scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Tuesday with an anticipated return date of June 16.

It appears the Mets may have been too hasty in bringing Canó off the injured list earlier this week. He was activated for a start against the Giants on Wednesday, but chose to make an early exit in the fourth inning after feeling some tightness in his left quad. While he later told reporters the pain was much milder than the injury that initially landed him on the IL, it’s a disappointing development in what has turned into a somewhat lengthy recovery process.

For understandable reasons, the veteran infielder hasn’t posted anything close to his career-best numbers in 2019. Through Wednesday’s 7-0 win over the Giants, Canó is batting a limp .238/.284/.366 with three home runs, a .650 OPS, and -0.2 fWAR through 183 plate appearances. Until his return, Adeiny Hechavarría and Jeff McNeil will likely be tabbed to split second base duties.

Madison Bumgarner yells at Max Muncy after homer

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 9, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy wasted little time putting his team on the board against Madison Bumgarner and the Giants. After Kiké Hernández flied out, Muncy drilled a 2-1, 92 MPH fastball into McCovey Cove for a solo homer. According to Statcast, it left the bat at about 109 MPH and traveled 426 feet.

Muncy, as you can see, admired his handiwork just for a bit. We’ve certainly seen much longer and flashier home run trots. Nevertheless, Bumgarner wasn’t pleased, yelling at Muncy while he rounded the bases. Muncy returned the salvo with some words of his own. Home plate umpire Will Little tried to calm Bumgarner down.

Though this behavior is nothing new for Bumgarner, he is also not pitching as well as he used to and is on the last year of a contract with a last-place team. There is ostensibly a lot of frustration there.