Madison Bumgarner yells at Max Muncy after homer

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy wasted little time putting his team on the board against Madison Bumgarner and the Giants. After Kiké Hernández flied out, Muncy drilled a 2-1, 92 MPH fastball into McCovey Cove for a solo homer. According to Statcast, it left the bat at about 109 MPH and traveled 426 feet.

Muncy, as you can see, admired his handiwork just for a bit. We’ve certainly seen much longer and flashier home run trots. Nevertheless, Bumgarner wasn’t pleased, yelling at Muncy while he rounded the bases. Muncy returned the salvo with some words of his own. Home plate umpire Will Little tried to calm Bumgarner down.

Though this behavior is nothing new for Bumgarner, he is also not pitching as well as he used to and is on the last year of a contract with a last-place team. There is ostensibly a lot of frustration there.

