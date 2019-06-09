Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Madison Bumgarner sounds close to philosophical breakthrough

By Bill BaerJun 9, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
31 Comments

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner lost a close game on Sunday afternoon against the Dodgers. He gave up a first-inning solo home run to Max Muncy, which turned out to be the deciding factor in a 1-0 loss. He lasted seven innings, giving up the one run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts, lowering his ERA on the season to 3.83.

Bumgarner wasn’t happy about Muncy’s behavior after hitting the homer into McCovey Cove. Muncy dropped his bat, watching his homer as he slowly began his trot around the bases. The veteran lefty yelled at Muncy, telling him to run the bases rather than gawk at his homer.

After the game, Muncy discussed his conversation with Bumgarner, delivering what may be the quote of the year. Via SportsNet LA, Muncy said he told Bumgarner, “If you don’t want me to watch the ball, you can get it out of the ocean.” Muncy added, “I definitely hope this doesn’t turn into a [Yasiel] Puig thing, because I don’t want that on my shoulders.”

Bumgarner, who has a reputation around the league for being a red-ass, was surprisingly introspective after the game. Via Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, Bumgarner said, “I can’t even say it with a straight face but the more I think about it, I should just let the kids play. But I just … I can’t. … They want to let everybody be themselves, then let me be myself. That’s me.”

In saying “let the kids play,” Bumgarner is referencing Major League Baseball’s ad campaign which featured the league promoting hitters being expressive at the plate. Bumgarner seems very close to a philosophical breakthrough on this issue. He just can’t get over the impulse to yell at players who do anything but look at the dirt solemnly and quickly jog around the bases after homering off of him.

I believe in you, Madison. I believe you can let the kids play.

Diamondbacks start game with back-to-back-to-back homers

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 10, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in less than three years, the Diamondbacks began a game with three consecutive home runs. Monday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game in Philadelphia was delayed about a half hour due to rain, but the D-Backs were still ready.

Jarrod Dyson opened the game, swinging at a first-pitch fastball from Jerad Eickhoff, yanking it over the fence in right field. Ketel Marte then lived a 2-2 curve out to right field for another home run to make it 2-0. David Peralta worked a full count, then drilled a slider over the center field fence for dinger No. 3.

A team has begun a game with three consecutive home runs just six times since 1914, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Incredibly, the D-Backs have done it twice — most recently in 2017. They victimized Nationals starter Max Scherzer for a trio of round-trippers on July 21, 2017 in Arizona.

The ball is apparently flying in Philly on Monday night, though. In the bottom half of the first Jean Segura hit a fly ball that just barely escaped the fence in left field for a solo home run. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of just 91.4 MPH, a launch angle of a whopping 40 degrees, and an expected batting average of .010. All that means is that Segura’s fly ball is a routine out an overwhelming majority of the time. The pitch he it out, by the way, was 92.6 MPH, which made me wonder: how often has the exit velocity of a homer been less than the velocity of the pitch?