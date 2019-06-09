Cardinals place Adam Wainwright on injured list

The Cardinals announced that starter Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left hamstring. Pitcher Ryan Helsley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.
Wainwright, 37, strained his hamstring while running the bases in the fifth inning of Sunday’s start against the Cubs. The right-hander has pitched to a 4.46 ERA with a 61/31 K/BB ratio in 70 2/3 innings this season.
It is not clear yet who will take Wainwright’s spot in the rotation while he’s on the mend. Michael Wacha, who recently moved to the bullpen and Genesis Cabrera, who was recently demoted to Triple-A, are options, as are Daniel Ponce de Leon and Alex Reyes.
Helsley, 24, has been yo-yoed between the majors and minors a few times already this season. In 10 major league innings of relief thus far, the righty has yielded three runs on four hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts.
For the second time in less than three years, the Diamondbacks began a game with three consecutive home runs. Monday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game in Philadelphia was delayed about a half hour due to rain, but the D-Backs were still ready.
Jarrod Dyson opened the game, swinging at a first-pitch fastball from Jerad Eickhoff, yanking it over the fence in right field. Ketel Marte then lived a 2-2 curve out to right field for another home run to make it 2-0. David Peralta worked a full count, then drilled a slider over the center field fence for dinger No. 3.
A team has begun a game with three consecutive home runs just six times since 1914, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Incredibly, the D-Backs have done it twice — most recently in 2017. They victimized Nationals starter Max Scherzer for a trio of round-trippers on July 21, 2017 in Arizona.
The ball is apparently flying in Philly on Monday night, though. In the bottom half of the first Jean Segura hit a fly ball that just barely escaped the fence in left field for a solo home run. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of just 91.4 MPH, a launch angle of a whopping 40 degrees, and an expected batting average of .010. All that means is that Segura’s fly ball is a routine out an overwhelming majority of the time. The pitch he it out, by the way, was 92.6 MPH, which made me wonder: how often has the exit velocity of a homer been less than the velocity of the pitch?