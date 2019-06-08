Yankees sign Erik Kratz to minor league deal

Free agent catcher Erik Kratz has inked a minors deal with the Yankees, Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune reports. Official confirmation of the signing is still pending, but it seems to be fortuitous timing for the veteran catcher, who received his official release from the Rays on Friday.
Kratz, 38, has bounced around the league for the last few seasons and split his first 21 games of 2019 between the Giants and Rays. He reported to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batting a collective .102/.170/.204 with three extra-base hits, three RBI, and a .374 OPS through 53 plate appearances so far.
Lackluster numbers notwithstanding, Kratz is expected to provide welcome depth behind the Yankees’ Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez. While Romine has maintained a steady presence behind the dish this spring, Sanchez missed some time on the injured list after sustaining and rehabbing a left calf strain.
The Padres have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick CJ Abrams, the team announced Saturday. He’ll receive a signing bonus of $5.2 million, MLB.com’s Jim Callis adds, which just under the $5.7 million value for a no. 6 slot.
Abrams, 18, was taken sixth overall in Monday’s draft. A fleet-footed shortstop from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia, Abrams has routinely met impressive marks on the basepaths and may carry some defensive versatility in the outfield as well. Per Matt Kelly of MLB.com, the shortstop earned honors during his time at Blessed Trinity, profiling as the top player in the state after helping lead his team to the playoffs while delivering a .431 batting average, three home runs, and 27 RBI.
Abrams is just the second top-ten draft pick to agree to terms so far this week. No. 5 pick, outfielder Riley Greene, picked up a $6.1 million signing bonus with the Tigers on Wednesday.