Watch: Anthony Santander robs home run, turns double play

We’ve seen the gamut of defensive gems over the years, from the smooth barehanded snag to the rare triple play to the incredible fence-scaling grab. On Saturday, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander broke the mold with a sac fly double play that has to be seen to be believed:
Powered by a Renato Núñez home run in the top of the inning, the Orioles led 1-0 when the bottom of the sixth rolled around. The Astros didn’t make it easy for Andrew Cashner, who surrendered back-to-back singles to give the competition a more-than-fair shot of getting back on top. With one out and runners at the corners, Yuli Gurriel lifted an 0-1 slider out to right field, where it was caught at the wall by Santander and airmailed to first base.
Derek Fisher scored on the sac fly, but Trey Mancini‘s diving catch proved a lucky one for the Orioles, as his foot just managed to stay on the bag while Michael Brantley stepped off first. The unconventional double play brought the Astros’ rally to a swift end, allowing the Orioles to recapture the lead with a run-scoring groundout in the eighth and a two-run homer from Richie Martin in the ninth.
Thanks to Santander’s antics, the Orioles boosted their woeful record to 20-44 on the year, slowly but surely building toward fourth-place status in the AL East. They’ll attempt to take the series from the Astros on Sunday, when right-hander Dylan Bundy is scheduled to go up against lefty Wade Miley at 2:10 PM EDT.
The Astros have called up no. 3 prospect Yordan Alvarez in advance of Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, per an official team announcement. The versatile infielder/outfielder is slated to fill in at DH for his debut and will bat fifth.
The addition of 21-year-old Alvarez may be just the thing to reinvigorate an injury-plagued lineup, especially as Houston is currently missing the talents of top hitters like José Altuve (hamstring strain), George Springer (hamstring strain), and Carlos Correa (rib fracture), with no plans for immediate reinstatement. So far this season, the highly-touted prospect has done his best to solidify a no. 3 ranking in the Astros’ system (and no. 23 ranking overall) with an electric .343/.443/.742 batting line, 23 home runs, and a 1.184 OPS over 253 plate appearances in Triple-A.
While Alvarez’s skillset lies primarily in his ability to hit for both average and power, his apparent lack of defensive prowess likely won’t be an issue for the Astros. Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports that the rookie is expected to see many of his starts at DH, with limited appearances in left field as necessary.
In corresponding moves, the club transferred Lance McCullers (Tommy John surgery) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL and optioned lefty reliever Reymin Guduan to clear a roster spot for Alvarez. It was a short stay in the majors for Guduan, who stumbled to an unsightly 14.54 ERA, 8.3 BB/9, and 10.4 SO/9 in six outings this year.