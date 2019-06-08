Brent Honeywell
Getty Images

Rays prospect Brent Honeywell to miss remainder of 2019 season

By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Bad news for the Rays: No. 2 prospect Brent Honeywell is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season after fracturing a bone in his elbow. Honeywell sustained the fracture sometime during a bullpen session on Saturday and, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.

The 24-year-old right-hander was working his way back from a recent Tommy John surgery when the incident occurred. Topkin adds that there are plans in place to “check on the integrity of Tommy John repair” during Monday’s procedure, though it’s unclear what other corrective measures might need to be taken.

In any case, it’s a tragic development in the righty’s long path to the majors. According to MLB Pipeline, he ranks second in the Rays’ system and 25th among the league’s top 100 prospects. He last appeared for the Rays in back-to-back stints at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2017, pitching to a combined 13-9 record in 26 starts with a 3.82 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and 11.3 SO/9 through 136 2/3 innings.

Yankees sign Erik Kratz to minor league deal

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
Free agent catcher Erik Kratz has inked a minors deal with the Yankees, Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune reports. Official confirmation of the signing is still pending, but it seems to be fortuitous timing for the veteran catcher, who received his official release from the Rays on Friday.

Kratz, 38, has bounced around the league for the last few seasons and split his first 21 games of 2019 between the Giants and Rays. He reported to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batting a collective .102/.170/.204 with three extra-base hits, three RBI, and a .374 OPS through 53 plate appearances so far.

Lackluster numbers notwithstanding, Kratz is expected to provide welcome depth behind the Yankees’ Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez. While Romine has maintained a steady presence behind the dish this spring, Sanchez missed some time on the injured list after sustaining and rehabbing a left calf strain.