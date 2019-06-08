Rays prospect Brent Honeywell to miss remainder of 2019 season

Bad news for the Rays: No. 2 prospect Brent Honeywell is expected to miss the rest of the 2019 season after fracturing a bone in his elbow. Honeywell sustained the fracture sometime during a bullpen session on Saturday and, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday.

The 24-year-old right-hander was working his way back from a recent Tommy John surgery when the incident occurred. Topkin adds that there are plans in place to “check on the integrity of Tommy John repair” during Monday’s procedure, though it’s unclear what other corrective measures might need to be taken.

In any case, it’s a tragic development in the righty’s long path to the majors. According to MLB Pipeline, he ranks second in the Rays’ system and 25th among the league’s top 100 prospects. He last appeared for the Rays in back-to-back stints at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2017, pitching to a combined 13-9 record in 26 starts with a 3.82 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, and 11.3 SO/9 through 136 2/3 innings.