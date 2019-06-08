Padres agree to terms with CJ Abrams

The Padres have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick CJ Abrams, the team announced Saturday. He’ll receive a signing bonus of $5.2 million, MLB.com’s Jim Callis adds, which just under the $5.7 million value for a no. 6 slot.

Abrams, 18, was taken sixth overall in Monday’s draft. A fleet-footed shortstop from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia, Abrams has routinely met impressive marks on the basepaths and may carry some defensive versatility in the outfield as well. Per Matt Kelly of MLB.com, the shortstop earned honors during his time at Blessed Trinity, profiling as the top player in the state after helping lead his team to the playoffs while delivering a .431 batting average, three home runs, and 27 RBI.

Abrams is just the second top-ten draft pick to agree to terms so far this week. No. 5 pick, outfielder Riley Greene, picked up a $6.1 million signing bonus with the Tigers on Wednesday.