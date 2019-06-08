Adam Haseley sidelined with groin strain

After making his anticipated MLB debut on Tuesday, Phillies top prospect Adam Haseley collected one hit over his first two major-league games this week. Now, per a team announcement on Saturday, he’s headed for the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

It’s an unlucky break for the outfielder, who ranked no. 3 in the Phillies’ system before getting called up to the big leagues. He impressed in the minors, slashing .275/.358/.466 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and an .824 OPS over 204 plate appearances at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2019. He collected his first MLB hit against the Padres on Wednesday — an eighth-inning RBI double that boosted their eventual 7-5 win — but was scratched from Friday’s game with a sore left hip flexor. While his move to the IL is retroactive to June 6, putting a potential return at June 16, a concrete timetable for his return has yet to be established.

In order to compensate for Haseley’s loss, the Phillies shifted Scott Kingery from third base to center field and moved Maikel Franco to the hot corner. They also recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though he’s expected to fill a backup role on the team for the time being.