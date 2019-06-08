Adam Haseley
AP Images

Adam Haseley sidelined with groin strain

By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

After making his anticipated MLB debut on Tuesday, Phillies top prospect Adam Haseley collected one hit over his first two major-league games this week. Now, per a team announcement on Saturday, he’s headed for the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

It’s an unlucky break for the outfielder, who ranked no. 3 in the Phillies’ system before getting called up to the big leagues. He impressed in the minors, slashing .275/.358/.466 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and an .824 OPS over 204 plate appearances at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2019. He collected his first MLB hit against the Padres on Wednesday — an eighth-inning RBI double that boosted their eventual 7-5 win — but was scratched from Friday’s game with a sore left hip flexor. While his move to the IL is retroactive to June 6, putting a potential return at June 16, a concrete timetable for his return has yet to be established.

In order to compensate for Haseley’s loss, the Phillies shifted Scott Kingery from third base to center field and moved Maikel Franco to the hot corner. They also recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though he’s expected to fill a backup role on the team for the time being.

Yankees sign Erik Kratz to minor league deal

Erik Kratz
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJun 8, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Free agent catcher Erik Kratz has inked a minors deal with the Yankees, Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune reports. Official confirmation of the signing is still pending, but it seems to be fortuitous timing for the veteran catcher, who received his official release from the Rays on Friday.

Kratz, 38, has bounced around the league for the last few seasons and split his first 21 games of 2019 between the Giants and Rays. He reported to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batting a collective .102/.170/.204 with three extra-base hits, three RBI, and a .374 OPS through 53 plate appearances so far.

Lackluster numbers notwithstanding, Kratz is expected to provide welcome depth behind the Yankees’ Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez. While Romine has maintained a steady presence behind the dish this spring, Sanchez missed some time on the injured list after sustaining and rehabbing a left calf strain.