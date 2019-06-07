Getty Images

Yankees activate Didi Gregorius

By Craig CalcaterraJun 7, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New York Yankees just got a boost: shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the injured list. He’ll start tonight against the Indians in Cleveland.

Gregorius had been sidelined all season long, having undergone Tommy John surgery during the offseason following an elbow injury sustained in the 2018 postseason. Last year was his best season in the bigs: he hit .268/.335/.494 with 27 homers and 86 RBI.

The Yankees could’ve been in deep trouble without Gregorius — and without Troy Tulowitzki, who they initially had hoped would fill in the gap — but they have managed better than expected. Gleyber Torres has covered short and has had an excellent year at the plate. Taking over at second has, mostly, been D.J. LeMahieu, who has likewise been a strong offensive contributor. With Gregorius back there are now five infielders for four positions once you factor in Luke Voit at first base and Gio Urshela at third.

As for how that will shake out: expect a bit of shuffling around, with LeMahieu moving around, playing some second, first and third, while also slotting into the DH spot from time to time. When he’s in the field, figure that whoever he is spelling will be DHing. When Gregorius needs a rest, Torres can go back to short and LeMahieu can handle the keystone.

Not the worst problem to have.

 

MLB announces that the 2020 London Series will be Cubs vs. Cardinals

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 7, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
4 Comments

It was strongly suggested last week when a preliminary 2020 schedule was released to teams but today Major League Baseball made it official: the Cardinals and Cubs will play in the 2020 London Series on June 13-14. Based on the schedule, the Cardinals would appear to be the “home” team, though I suppose MLB could change that before the schedule is officially released.

Like this year’s matchup between the Yankees and the Red Sox it will be a two-game series in London Stadium. The 2020 games are a fulfillment of the two-year agreement MLB signed with the City of London in 2018 so whether there is a 2021 event would seem to depend on how this year and next go.