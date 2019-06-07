Video: Jay Bruce makes franchise history with fourth home run

It’s been an eventful four games for outfielder Jay Bruce since the Phillies acquired him from the Mariners on Sunday — so eventful, in fact, that he’s already wormed his way into the history books.
After recording three home runs in his first three games with the club, Bruce added a record-setting fourth home run during the Phillies’ series opener against the Reds on Friday. Working against a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bruce lifted a first-pitch curveball from Tommy Mahle for a two-run homer, giving the Phillies their first lead of the night:
The blast traveled 380 feet into the left-field bleachers, marking Bruce’s fourth homer in Philadelphia and 18th on the year. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no other Phillies player in the Modern Era has managed four home runs in their first four games with the team.
The Phillies cemented their 4-2 win over the Reds with a run-scoring error and force out in the fifth and eighth innings, respectively. With the win, they improved to 36-27 in the NL East and continue to maintain a two-game lead over the Braves for first place.
The Marlins have inked free agent infielder/outfielder Yangervis Solarte to a minor-league deal, Craig Mish of FNTSY Radio reports. Per Mish, Solarte is expected to make an appearance in extended spring training and will be assigned to Triple-A New Orleans at a later date. The club has yet to officially announce the deal.
Solarte, 31, was designated for assignment by the Giants last month. Over his first month of major-league play, he barely skirted the Mendoza Line, batting .205/.247/.315 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI across 78 plate appearances.
While he’s slated to be little more than minor league depth right now, Solarte’s positional versatility could be a boon for the Marlins later this season. He was primarily used at second base and left field during his time with the Giants, but took a few reps at short and has experience at both infield corners as well. Offensively, the Marlins have to hope he’ll return to the career-high totals he posted with the Padres in 2016; since then, he’s spiraled to career-worst numbers, including a disheartening .226/.277/.378 batting line and -1.3 fWAR with the Blue Jays in 2018.