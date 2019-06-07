Video: Jay Bruce makes franchise history with fourth home run

It’s been an eventful four games for outfielder Jay Bruce since the Phillies acquired him from the Mariners on Sunday — so eventful, in fact, that he’s already wormed his way into the history books.

After recording three home runs in his first three games with the club, Bruce added a record-setting fourth home run during the Phillies’ series opener against the Reds on Friday. Working against a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bruce lifted a first-pitch curveball from Tommy Mahle for a two-run homer, giving the Phillies their first lead of the night:

The blast traveled 380 feet into the left-field bleachers, marking Bruce’s fourth homer in Philadelphia and 18th on the year. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no other Phillies player in the Modern Era has managed four home runs in their first four games with the team.

The Phillies cemented their 4-2 win over the Reds with a run-scoring error and force out in the fifth and eighth innings, respectively. With the win, they improved to 36-27 in the NL East and continue to maintain a two-game lead over the Braves for first place.