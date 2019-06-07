Report: Marlins sign Yangervis Solarte to minors deal

The Marlins have inked free agent infielder/outfielder Yangervis Solarte to a minor-league deal, Craig Mish of FNTSY Radio reports. Per Mish, Solarte is expected to make an appearance in extended spring training and will be assigned to Triple-A New Orleans at a later date. The club has yet to officially announce the deal.

Solarte, 31, was designated for assignment by the Giants last month. Over his first month of major-league play, he barely skirted the Mendoza Line, batting .205/.247/.315 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI across 78 plate appearances.

While he’s slated to be little more than minor league depth right now, Solarte’s positional versatility could be a boon for the Marlins later this season. He was primarily used at second base and left field during his time with the Giants, but took a few reps at short and has experience at both infield corners as well. Offensively, the Marlins have to hope he’ll return to the career-high totals he posted with the Padres in 2016; since then, he’s spiraled to career-worst numbers, including a disheartening .226/.277/.378 batting line and -1.3 fWAR with the Blue Jays in 2018.