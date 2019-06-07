Rangers to officially retire Adrián Beltré’s number on Saturday

As previously announced, the Rangers will move forward with plans to retire Adrián Beltré’s uniform number during their series against the Athletics this weekend. It’s a fitting tribute to the longtime third baseman, who officially entered retirement following a successful and final campaign with the club in 2018.

Per MLB.com’s TR Sullivan, the retirement ceremony will take place just before the second leg of a scheduled doubleheader at 9:05 PM EDT. Commemorative bobbleheads depicting Beltré’s 3,000th career hit will be given away prior to the game, while a long list of notable Rangers players and Beltré’s former teammates — Steve Foucault, Julio Borbón, Michael Young, David Murphy, and Prince Fielder included — are expected to make appearances during the ceremony itself.

Beltré, 40, rounded out a decorated 21-season career in the majors last year, over which he carried a lifetime .286/.339/.480 batting line with 477 home runs, an .819 OPS, and 84.4 fWAR for the Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox, and Rangers. He also earned four All-Star nominations, five Gold Glove awards, and four Silver Slugger designations in that span.

His no. 29 uniform number is the fifth to be retired by the Rangers after no. 7 (Pudge Rodríguez in 2017), 26 (Johnny Oates in 2005), 42 (Jackie Robinson in 1997), and 34 (Nolan Ryan in 1996).