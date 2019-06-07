Mitch Haniger goes on the injured list due to a ruptured testicle

The New York Yankees just got a boost: shortstop Didi Gregorius has been activated from the injured list. He’ll start tonight against the Indians in Cleveland.

Gregorius had been sidelined all season long, having undergone Tommy John surgery during the offseason following an elbow injury sustained in the 2018 postseason. Last year was his best season in the bigs: he hit .268/.335/.494 with 27 homers and 86 RBI.

The Yankees could’ve been in deep trouble without Gregorius — and without Troy Tulowitzki, who they initially had hoped would fill in the gap — but they have managed better than expected. Gleyber Torres has covered short and has had an excellent year at the plate. Taking over at second has, mostly, been D.J. LeMahieu, who has likewise been a strong offensive contributor. With Gregorius back there are now five infielders for four positions once you factor in Luke Voit at first base and Gio Urshela at third.

As for how that will shake out: expect a bit of shuffling around, with LeMahieu moving around, playing some second, first and third, while also slotting into the DH spot from time to time. When he’s in the field, figure that whoever he is spelling will be DHing. When Gregorius needs a rest, Torres can go back to short and LeMahieu can handle the keystone.

Not the worst problem to have.

