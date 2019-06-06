The Cardinals are reportedly interested in Dallas Keuchel too

Earlier this week we heard that the Yankees are making a strong push for free agent Dallas Keuchel. Most still expect Keuchel to be in pinstripes soon, but Andy Martino of SNY is reporting that the Yankees are “facing late competition” from the Cardinals.
He also says that the Braves and Twins are in the picture though, but as we’ve noted many times recently, no one who reports on the Braves regularly thinks Atlanta is truly in the running. Which I guess means all of this can and should be taken with a grain of salt, but until Keuchel signs with the Yankees he’s free to sign anyplace else, right?
As we’ve also noted several times recently, Keuchel is no longer tied to draft-pick compensation. The lefty posted a 3.74 ERA and 153/58 K/BB ratio over 204.2 innings last year.
We don’t normally talk about trades that didn’t happen, mostly because we don’t typically know about trades that didn’t happen. Someone, however . . . Leaked this one.
Sorry.
Anyway: Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports that the Mariners nearly traded stater Mike Leake to the Diamondbacks earlier this week. Negotiations hit a wall sometime Tuesday night, though, and it died. Then last night Leake went out and tossed a complete game against the Astros, and Divish says that that may cause things to either heat back up with Arizona or generate other interest.
As it is, you have to expect that the Mariners will trade every veteran who isn’t nailed down, so it’d be an upset if Leake remained on the club through July. If he continues to pitch like he did last night they may even have a little bidding war on their hands.
At the moment, though, it’s just one nice start, as Leake is sporting a 4.30 ERA with just 56 strikeouts in 81.2 innings and there’s $30 million left on his deal between this year and next year. The Cardinals have to supply a portion of that and, one assumes, Seattle will eat some money as well.