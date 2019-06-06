The Cardinals are reportedly interested in Dallas Keuchel too

Earlier this week we heard that the Yankees are making a strong push for free agent Dallas Keuchel. Most still expect Keuchel to be in pinstripes soon, but Andy Martino of SNY is reporting that the Yankees are “facing late competition” from the Cardinals.

He also says that the Braves and Twins are in the picture though, but as we’ve noted many times recently, no one who reports on the Braves regularly thinks Atlanta is truly in the running. Which I guess means all of this can and should be taken with a grain of salt, but until Keuchel signs with the Yankees he’s free to sign anyplace else, right?

As we’ve also noted several times recently, Keuchel is no longer tied to draft-pick compensation. The lefty posted a 3.74 ERA and 153/58 K/BB ratio over 204.2 innings last year.

