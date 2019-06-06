Robinson Chirinos homers in fourth consecutive game

Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos is on a power surge. After homering in each of his last three games, Chirinos homered again on Thursday, swatting a two-run home run to left field off of Austin Adams to make it a 3-1 game.

Chirinos started the streak on the first of the month, hitting a two-run homer off of Athletics reliever Joakim Soria in the ninth inning. Chirinos homered again on Sunday, a first-inning solo shot off of Cory Gearrin. And he went yard on Tuesday against Andrew Moore with the bases empty in the fourth inning.

After Thursday’s dinger, Chirinos is batting .250/.373/.528 with 10 home runs, 28 RBI, and 29 runs scored in 179 plate appearances on the year. Not too shabby from a guy the Astros signed to a one-year, $5.75 million deal back in December.

