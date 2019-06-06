Bob Levey/Getty Images

Report: Braves sign Dallas Keuchel to one-year, $13 million deal

By Bill BaerJun 6, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
As expected, the Braves have signed free agent starter Dallas Keuchel, David O’Brien of The Athletic reports. Per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports, the deal is for one year and $13 million.

Keuchel, 31, posted a 3.74 ERA with 153 strikeouts and 58 walks across 204 2/3 innings for the Astros last year. Due to purported concerns about his declining velocity, strikeout rate, and age — as well as the draft pick compensation that had been attached to him — he spent seven months as a free agent, just ahead of reliever Craig Kimbrel who signed with the Cubs on Wednesday.

Keuchel will likely need a couple of weeks getting back into game shape by making some starts in the minors. When he joins the major league rotation, he may displace struggling right-hander Kevin Gausman, slotting in behind Julio Teheran, Mike Foltynewicz, Mike Soroka, and Max Fried.

Athletics’ batting practice canceled due to bees

By Bill BaerJun 6, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Bees continue to wreak havoc in Major League Baseball. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Athletics’ batting practice on Thursday in Anaheim was canceled due to a swarm of bees. The A’s wrap up a road series against the Angels tonight.

This is at least the third bee-related incident in baseball this year. The start of the Giants-Reds game in Cincinnati was delayed 18 minutes on May 6 and the Marlins-Padres game in San Diego on Sunday was delayed as well.

The A’s banged out nine runs in a walk-off loss to the Angels on Wednesday so they may not need the batting practice. The club, however, has lost six of its last seven games.