Getty Images

Mariners, Dbacks almost had Mike Leake trade in place this week

By Craig CalcaterraJun 6, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
3 Comments

We don’t normally talk about trades that didn’t happen, mostly because we don’t typically know about trades that didn’t happen. Someone, however . . . Leaked this one.

Sorry.

Anyway: Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports that the Mariners nearly traded stater Mike Leake to the Diamondbacks earlier this week. Negotiations hit a wall sometime Tuesday night, though, and it died. Then last night Leake went out and tossed a complete game against the Astros, and Divish says that that may cause things to either heat back up with Arizona or generate other interest.

As it is, you have to expect that the Mariners will trade every veteran who isn’t nailed down, so it’d be an upset if Leake remained on the club through July. If he continues to pitch like he did last night they may even have a little bidding war on their hands.

At the moment, though, it’s just one nice start, as Leake is sporting a 4.30 ERA with just 56 strikeouts in 81.2 innings and there’s $30 million left on his deal between this year and next year. The Cardinals have to supply a portion of that and, one assumes, Seattle will eat some money as well.

Athletics’ batting practice canceled due to bees

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 6, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bees continue to wreak havoc in Major League Baseball. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Athletics’ batting practice on Thursday in Anaheim was canceled due to a swarm of bees. The A’s wrap up a road series against the Angels tonight.

This is at least the third bee-related incident in baseball this year. The start of the Giants-Reds game in Cincinnati was delayed 18 minutes on May 6 and the Marlins-Padres game in San Diego on Sunday was delayed as well.

The A’s banged out nine runs in a walk-off loss to the Angels on Wednesday so they may not need the batting practice. The club, however, has lost six of its last seven games.