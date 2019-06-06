Fernando Tatis Jr. to return from injured list

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will activate shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday night’s series opener against the Nationals. Tatis finished up a rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo, going 2-for-5, drawing three walks and stealing a base.
Tatis went on the IL in late April after straining his hamstring attempting to catch a throw while covering second base. The rookie hit a productive .300/.360/.550 with six home runs and 13 RBi across 111 plate appearances prior to the injury.
Manny Machado moved from third base to shortstop while Tatis was out while Ty France and Greg Garcia handled third base. With Tatis back in the mix, Machado will move back to the hot corner.
Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos is on a power surge. After homering in each of his last three games, Chirinos homered again on Thursday, swatting a two-run home run to left field off of Austin Adams to make it a 3-1 game.
Chirinos started the streak on the first of the month, hitting a two-run homer off of Athletics reliever Joakim Soria in the ninth inning. Chirinos homered again on Sunday, a first-inning solo shot off of Cory Gearrin. And he went yard on Tuesday against Andrew Moore with the bases empty in the fourth inning.
After Thursday’s dinger, Chirinos is batting .250/.373/.528 with 10 home runs, 28 RBI, and 29 runs scored in 179 plate appearances on the year. Not too shabby from a guy the Astros signed to a one-year, $5.75 million deal back in December.