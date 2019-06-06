Fernando Tatis Jr. to return from injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will activate shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday night’s series opener against the Nationals. Tatis finished up a rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo, going 2-for-5, drawing three walks and stealing a base.

Tatis went on the IL in late April after straining his hamstring attempting to catch a throw while covering second base. The rookie hit a productive .300/.360/.550 with six home runs and 13 RBi across 111 plate appearances prior to the injury.

Manny Machado moved from third base to shortstop while Tatis was out while Ty France and Greg Garcia handled third base. With Tatis back in the mix, Machado will move back to the hot corner.

