Robinson Canó exits game due to quad injury

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó returned from the injured list on Wednesday after missing two weeks due to a strained left quad. He may be headed back to the IL, as he had to exit Wednesday’s game against the Giants after four innings due to tightness in his left quad, Newsday’s Laura Albanese reports.

Canó, 36, went on the IL batting a light .241/.287/.371 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 181 plate appearances. He was 0-for-2 with an RBI ground out before departing Wednesday’s game.

Canó’s tenure as a Met really couldn’t have gone much worse after the club acquired him along with closer Edwin Díaz from the Mariners back in December. He still has four years and $92 million remaining on his contract after this year.

