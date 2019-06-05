Robinson Canó exits game due to quad injury

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó returned from the injured list on Wednesday after missing two weeks due to a strained left quad. He may be headed back to the IL, as he had to exit Wednesday’s game against the Giants after four innings due to tightness in his left quad, Newsday’s Laura Albanese reports.
Canó, 36, went on the IL batting a light .241/.287/.371 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 181 plate appearances. He was 0-for-2 with an RBI ground out before departing Wednesday’s game.
Canó’s tenure as a Met really couldn’t have gone much worse after the club acquired him along with closer Edwin Díaz from the Mariners back in December. He still has four years and $92 million remaining on his contract after this year.
Jason Vargas, best known to Mets fans as being not-Dallas-Keuchel, continued to pitch well on Wednesday, tossing a shutout against the Giants. The lefty yielded just five hits and a walk while striking out eight in the Mets’ 7-0 victory.
Vargas last threw a complete game on June 2, 2017, when he was a Royal and shut out the Indians. Wednesday’s outing marks his eighth career shutout. Since 201, the year Vargas threw his first shutout, only one pitcher has racked up more shutouts: Clayton Kershaw (14). Adam Wainwright also has eight while six others (James Shields, Cliff Lee, Corey Kluber, Derek Holland, Félix Hernández, and Johnny Cueto) have seven.
Vargas has been on a roll lately. He gave up a run over seven innings against the Dodgers on May 30 and limited the Tigers to one run over five innings before that. His ERA is down to 3.57 and now owns a 37/19 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings. In the Mets’ rotation, only Jacob deGrom (3.49) has a better ERA than Vargas.