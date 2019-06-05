Report: Cubs to sign Craig Kimbrel

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Cubs have signed free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel to a multi-year deal. The total amount is not yet known but should be shortly. Kimbrel finally signed because he no longer had draft pick compensation attached to him once the 2019 MLB Draft began.
Kimbrel, 31, finally has a new uniform after spending a whopping seven months in free agency. The right-hander, arguably among the greatest closers of all-time, famously struggled early in the postseason last year, yielding runs in each of his first four appearances against the Yankees and Astros. However, during the regular season, Kimbrel accrued 42 saves with a 2.74 ERA and a 96/31 K/BB ratio across 62 1/3 innings.
The Cubs’ bullpen didn’t feature a big-name closer, but the aggregate bullpen of 4.02 entering Wednesday’s action ranked eighth among all 30 MLB teams. Steve Cishek and Pedro Strop will presumably work behind Kimbrel once he’s ready.
It is not known exactly how long Kimbrel will need to get ready. Presumably, he would need a week or two of building himself up in the minors.
Outfielder Jay Bruce has only been a Phillie for three days, coming over from the Mariners over the weekend, but his tenure with his new team has started off on the right foot. After entering Monday’s game when Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending knee injury, Bruce went 1-for-3 with a single, with the single coming off of lefty reliever Robbie Erlin.
On Tuesday, Bruce doubled and scored in the second inning. He then belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the fourth, and tacked on a grand slam in the fifth as the Phillies eventually won 9-6. Bruce kept it going on Wednesday, doubling in the second inning and swatting a solo homer in the fourth. THe Phillies would go on to win 7-5. Altogether, Bruce has come to the plate 11 times with the Phillies, racking up six hits of which two are doubles and three are homers.
The Phillies badly needed Bruce to produce. Along with McCutchen, the club is currently without injured outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens, and Odúbel Herrera remains on administrative leave due to a domestic violence incident. The club was so short on outfield depth that it promoted Adam Haseley after just six games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Haseley drove in the eventual game-winning run with a double on Wednesday afternoon.