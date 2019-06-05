Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Jay Bruce’s tenure with Phillies has started well

By Bill BaerJun 5, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

Outfielder Jay Bruce has only been a Phillie for three days, coming over from the Mariners over the weekend, but his tenure with his new team has started off on the right foot. After entering Monday’s game when Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending knee injury, Bruce went 1-for-3 with a single, with the single coming off of lefty reliever Robbie Erlin.

On Tuesday, Bruce doubled and scored in the second inning. He then belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the fourth, and tacked on a grand slam in the fifth as the Phillies eventually won 9-6. Bruce kept it going on Wednesday, doubling in the second inning and swatting a solo homer in the fourth. THe Phillies would go on to win 7-5. Altogether, Bruce has come to the plate 11 times with the Phillies, racking up six hits of which two are doubles and three are homers.

The Phillies badly needed Bruce to produce. Along with McCutchen, the club is currently without injured outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens, and Odúbel Herrera remains on administrative leave due to a domestic violence incident. The club was so short on outfield depth that it promoted Adam Haseley after just six games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Haseley drove in the eventual game-winning run with a double on Wednesday afternoon.

Blue Jays select Roy Halladay’s son Braden in 32nd round of 2019 MLB Draft

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 5, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Wednesday, the final day of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Blue Jays selected Braden Halladay, the son of late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay, in the 32nd round (957th overall). Halladay famously wore the number 32 during his tenure with the Blue Jays.

Halladay, 19, attended Calvary Christian High School in Florida. He has committed to Penn State University, so he will not actually join the Blue Jays organization, Hazel Mae reports. GM Ross Atkins said, “He’s headed to Penn State, but we’re glad to have drafted him.”

Many teams use some of their selections in the late rounds of the draft for tokens of appreciation like this, so it is an expected and kind gesture by the Jays.

Halladay logged 31 innings for Calvary Christian, going 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA and 37 strikeouts.