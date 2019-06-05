Jason Vargas blanks Giants for eighth career shutout

Jason Vargas, best known to Mets fans as being not-Dallas-Keuchel, continued to pitch well on Wednesday, tossing a shutout against the Giants. The lefty yielded just five hits and a walk while striking out eight in the Mets’ 7-0 victory.

Vargas last threw a complete game on June 2, 2017, when he was a Royal and shut out the Indians. Wednesday’s outing marks his eighth career shutout. Since 201, the year Vargas threw his first shutout, only one pitcher has racked up more shutouts: Clayton Kershaw (14). Adam Wainwright also has eight while six others (James Shields, Cliff Lee, Corey Kluber, Derek Holland, Félix Hernández, and Johnny Cueto) have seven.

Vargas has been on a roll lately. He gave up a run over seven innings against the Dodgers on May 30 and limited the Tigers to one run over five innings before that. His ERA is down to 3.57 and now owns a 37/19 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings. In the Mets’ rotation, only Jacob deGrom (3.49) has a better ERA than Vargas.

