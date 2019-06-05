Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chris Sale throws another immaculate inning

Less than a month after throwing an immaculate inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches in one inning — against the Orioles, Red Sox starter Chris Sale did it again on Wednesday against the Royals.

With the Red Sox leading 8-0, Sale went change-up, fastball, slider to retire Kelvin Gutiérrez to begin the bottom of the eighth inning. Sale fanned Nicky Lopez with a slider, a fastball, and a slider. To end the inning, Sale backed up two sliders with a fastball for strike three against Martín Maldonado.

Sale has two of the four immaculate innings thrown this season. The Brewers’ Josh Hader accomplished the first on March 30 against the Cardinals and the Blue Jays’ Thomas Pannone notched an immaculate inning on April 14 against the Rays. There were four immaculate innings in 2018 after a record eight in 2017. The only other pitchers to have thrown multiple immaculate innings are Lefty Grove, Randy Johnson, Sandy Koufax (three), Nolan Ryan, and Max Scherzer.

Sale polished off the shutout by pitching a scoreless ninth. On the night, he held the Royals to three hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. He now owns a 3.84 ERA with a 110/19 K/BB ratio in 77 1/3 innings on the season.

Jason Vargas blanks Giants for eighth career shutout

Jason Vargas, best known to Mets fans as being not-Dallas-Keuchel, continued to pitch well on Wednesday, tossing a shutout against the Giants. The lefty yielded just five hits and a walk while striking out eight in the Mets’ 7-0 victory.

Vargas last threw a complete game on June 2, 2017, when he was a Royal and shut out the Indians. Wednesday’s outing marks his eighth career shutout. Since 201, the year Vargas threw his first shutout, only one pitcher has racked up more shutouts: Clayton Kershaw (14). Adam Wainwright also has eight while six others (James Shields, Cliff Lee, Corey Kluber, Derek Holland, Félix Hernández, and Johnny Cueto) have seven.

Vargas has been on a roll lately. He gave up a run over seven innings against the Dodgers on May 30 and limited the Tigers to one run over five innings before that. His ERA is down to 3.57 and now owns a 37/19 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings. In the Mets’ rotation, only Jacob deGrom (3.49) has a better ERA than Vargas.