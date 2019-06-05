Carlos Carrasco “stepping away from baseball activities” due to a blood condition

The Cleveland Indians just announced that starter Carlos Carrasco is “stepping away from baseball activities” and has been placed on the injured list due to “a recently diagnosed blood condition.”

The club did not say what the blood condition is, but noted that it has caused Carrasco to feel lethargic for several weeks. They refer to Carrasco as being in the “information-gathering stage” and that his treatment plan will be revealed at Carrasco’s and his family’s discretion. They do expect Carrasco to be back with the team some time this season, but there is currently no timeline. They have asked everyone to “keep Carlos and his family in their thoughts in this challenging time.”

That’s both vague and ominous sounding but here’s hoping for the best.

Carrasco is 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 79/11 in 65 innings across 12 starts. The Indians have recalled Jon Edwards and Nick Goody from Columbus to help fill in the gaps during Carrasco’s absence.

