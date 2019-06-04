Video: Miguel Cabrera returns to lineup, hits grand slam

As mentioned earlier, Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been diagnosed with a chronic knee condition which will limit him strictly to DH duty for the remainder of the season. Cabrera hadn’t played since May 31 and logged just two home runs across 219 plate appearances this season.

As if to spit in the general direction of his doubters, Cabera had himself a ballgame on Tuesday night against the Rays. He doubled in a run to open the scoring in the bottom of the first, then belted a grand slam off of reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the fifth inning.

The grand slam marks the 468th career homer Cabrera, moving him into a tie with Chipper Jones for 34th on the all-time leaderboard. The duo trails Carlos Delgado at 473 in 33rd place.

Cabrera’s slam also broke a tie with Tony Pérez, moving him into sole possession of 59th place on the all-time hits leaderboard at 2,733. Two more will move Cabrera into a tie with Goose Goslin at No. 58.

