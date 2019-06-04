Video: Miguel Cabrera returns to lineup, hits grand slam

As mentioned earlier, Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been diagnosed with a chronic knee condition which will limit him strictly to DH duty for the remainder of the season. Cabrera hadn’t played since May 31 and logged just two home runs across 219 plate appearances this season.
As if to spit in the general direction of his doubters, Cabera had himself a ballgame on Tuesday night against the Rays. He doubled in a run to open the scoring in the bottom of the first, then belted a grand slam off of reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the fifth inning.
The grand slam marks the 468th career homer Cabrera, moving him into a tie with Chipper Jones for 34th on the all-time leaderboard. The duo trails Carlos Delgado at 473 in 33rd place.
Cabrera’s slam also broke a tie with Tony Pérez, moving him into sole possession of 59th place on the all-time hits leaderboard at 2,733. Two more will move Cabrera into a tie with Goose Goslin at No. 58.
The 21-36, last-place Marlins had themselves quite a fifth inning against the 34-26, first-place Brewers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. The Marlins banged out 11 runs on six singles, two walks, three doubles, and one error by the Brewers.
Already up 4-0 when the inning began, the Marlins would build their lead to 15-0. Here’s how things unfolded:
- Garrett Cooper single to center field
- Brian Anderson walk
- Starlin Castro strike out
- Harold Ramírez RBI double to right field [5-0]
- J.T. Riddle intentional walk
- Jorge Alfaro two-run single to right field [7-0]
- Miguel Rojas RBI single to right field [8-0]
- Pablo López RBI double to left field [9-0]
- Curtis Granderson RBI single to left field [10-0]
- [Taylor Williams relieves Chase Anderson]
- Cooper RBI single to right-center [11-0]
- Anderson reaches on run-scoring fielding error by Travis Shaw [12-0]
- Castro RBI double to left field [13-0]
- Ramírez RBI ground out [14-0]
- Riddle RBI single to right-center [15-0]
- Alfaro strike out
The last time a team scored 11 or more runs in an inning was on August 29, 2018 when the Red Sox accomplished the feat against the Marlins in the seventh inning. The Marlins’ current total of 15 runs is their most in a game since they plated 22 against the Rangers on July 26, 2017.