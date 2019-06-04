Report: Yankees emerging as ‘true favorites’ to sign Dallas Keuchel

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has a source who believes that the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel. He says that the Yankees are the “true favorites” to sign him. Feinsand had also been hearing that the Braves are neck-and-neck with the Yankees, but Braves reporters are dubious about that and have been for months.
Whether it’s the Yankees or someone else, there is no reason to delay this business any longer. Keuchel has lingered on the free agent market for seven months and, as of yesterday, no longer has draft pick compensation tied to him by virtue of his rejection of a qualifying offer made by the Astros.
The Yankees could certainly use a starter. Keuchel, who went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last year would certainly bolster the New York rotation.
Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. McCutchen suffered the injury after getting caught in a run-down in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Padres.
McCutchen, 32, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December. He was performing quite well atop the Phillies’ lineup, batting .256/.378/.457 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a league-best 43 walks in 262 plate appearances.
McCutchen joins fellow outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens (also out for the season) on the injured list. Odúbel Herrera is on administrative leave due to a domestic violence incident, so the Phillies are quite short on outfielders. The club acquired Jay Bruce over the weekend. Prospect Adam Haseley will make his major league debut on Tuesday, batting eighth and playing center field against the Padres.
The Phillies, currently on a five-game losing streak, enter Tuesday’s action just a half-game ahead of the Braves in first place in the NL East.