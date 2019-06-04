Report: Yankees emerging as ‘true favorites’ to sign Dallas Keuchel

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has a source who believes that the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel. He says that the Yankees are the “true favorites” to sign him. Feinsand had also been hearing that the Braves are neck-and-neck with the Yankees, but Braves reporters are dubious about that and have been for months.

Whether it’s the Yankees or someone else, there is no reason to delay this business any longer. Keuchel has lingered on the free agent market for seven months and, as of yesterday, no longer has draft pick compensation tied to him by virtue of his rejection of a qualifying offer made by the Astros.

The Yankees could certainly use a starter. Keuchel, who went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last year would certainly bolster the New York rotation.

