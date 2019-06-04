Prosecutors decline to charge Julio Urías

In the wake of outfielder Andrew McCutchen‘s apparent knee injury suffered during Monday night’s loss to the Padres, the Phillies had top prospect Adam Haseley fly out to San Diego as a precaution, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. If McCutchen needs to go on the 10-day injured list, the Phillies would add Haseley to the 40- and 25-man rosters.

McCutchen, though, seems optimistic about the injury he appeared to suffer while engaged in a run-down following an intentionally dropped pop-up hit by Jean Segura in the top of the first inning. McCutchen said last night, “I’m not worried at all. If it was blown out they would have been like, hey, your knee is torn. I didn’t get that information. They’re not certain with whatever they feel because everything feels good, but they’d rather me go in to get the MRI just to see if there’s something more.”

McCutchen, 32, is hitting .256/.378/.457 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 262 plate appearances. He also leads the league with 43 walks. The Phillies, with what amounted to perfect timing, acquired Jay Bruce over the weekend. He met the Phillies in San Diego for the series opener and was inserted into the game when McCutchen went down. However, the club is still without injured outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens, and Odúbel Herrera is still on administrative leave, so losing McCutchen as well would severely hinder the club’s outfield depth.

Haseley, 23, was selected by the Phillies in the first round (eighth overall) in the 2017 draft. MLB Pipeline rates him as the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect behind Alec Bohm and Adonis Medina. Between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, Haseley hit a combined .275/.358/.466 with seven home runs and 23 RBI in 204 PA.

The Phillies also recently sent Nick Williams back to Triple-A, but he mustered a disappointing .437 OPS in 73 major league PA this year. Remaining in Triple-A would give Williams regular at-bats and allow him to work through his struggles with less pressure.

