Miguel Cabrera diagnosed with chronic knee issue

Veteran slugger Miguel Cabrera has been diagnosed with a chronic knee condition, one that will be with him for the remainder of his career, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports. As a result, Cabrera will be moved off of first base to contribute exclusively as a designated hitter. Doctors said season-ending surgery was a possibility, but Cabrera went against it, saying, “Forget about that. I’m done with that.”

Cabrera, 36, has been able to hit for contact but almost no power this season. He owns a .284/.356/.356 triple-slash line with only two home runs and 22 RBI in 219 plate appearances. Cabrera also only racked up three homers in 157 PA in an injury-shortened 2018 campaign as well.

It’s a shame injuries are slowing Cabrera down as he’s sitting on 467 career home runs, good for 35th place on the all-time leaderboard. He was once considered a lock to join the 500-homer club, a group that boasts only 27 members. The future Hall of Famer will have four years and at least $132 million remaining on his contract after this season.

Cabrera is back in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Rays. He hadn’t played since May 31. Brandon Dixon is handling first base. He could get the majority of starts there, sharing time with John Hicks.

