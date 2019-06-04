Marlins put up 11-spot in fifth inning against Brewers

The 21-36, last-place Marlins had themselves quite a fifth inning against the 34-26, first-place Brewers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. The Marlins banged out 11 runs on six singles, two walks, three doubles, and one error by the Brewers.

Already up 4-0 when the inning began, the Marlins would build their lead to 15-0. Here’s how things unfolded:

Garrett Cooper single to center field

Brian Anderson walk

Starlin Castro strike out

Harold Ramírez RBI double to right field [5-0]

J.T. Riddle intentional walk

Jorge Alfaro two-run single to right field [7-0]

Miguel Rojas RBI single to right field [8-0]

Pablo López RBI double to left field [9-0]

Curtis Granderson RBI single to left field [10-0]

[Taylor Williams relieves Chase Anderson]

Cooper RBI single to right-center [11-0]

Anderson reaches on run-scoring fielding error by Travis Shaw [12-0]

Castro RBI double to left field [13-0]

Ramírez RBI ground out [14-0]

Riddle RBI single to right-center [15-0]

Alfaro strike out

The last time a team scored 11 or more runs in an inning was on August 29, 2018 when the Red Sox accomplished the feat against the Marlins in the seventh inning. The Marlins’ current total of 15 runs is their most in a game since they plated 22 against the Rangers on July 26, 2017.

