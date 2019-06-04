Andrew McCutchen to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. McCutchen suffered the injury after getting caught in a run-down in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Padres.
McCutchen, 32, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December. He was performing quite well atop the Phillies’ lineup, batting .256/.378/.457 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a league-best 43 walks in 262 plate appearances.
McCutchen joins fellow outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens (also out for the season) on the injured list. Odúbel Herrera is on administrative leave due to a domestic violence incident, so the Phillies are quite short on outfielders. The club acquired Jay Bruce over the weekend. Prospect Adam Haseley will make his major league debut on Tuesday, batting eighth and playing center field against the Padres.
The Phillies, currently on a five-game losing streak, enter Tuesday’s action just a half-game ahead of the Braves in first place in the NL East.
Veteran slugger Miguel Cabrera has been diagnosed with a chronic knee condition, one that will be with him for the remainder of his career, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports. As a result, Cabrera will be moved off of first base to contribute exclusively as a designated hitter. Doctors said season-ending surgery was a possibility, but Cabrera went against it, saying, “Forget about that. I’m done with that.”
Cabrera, 36, has been able to hit for contact but almost no power this season. He owns a .284/.356/.356 triple-slash line with only two home runs and 22 RBI in 219 plate appearances. Cabrera also only racked up three homers in 157 PA in an injury-shortened 2018 campaign as well.
It’s a shame injuries are slowing Cabrera down as he’s sitting on 467 career home runs, good for 35th place on the all-time leaderboard. He was once considered a lock to join the 500-homer club, a group that boasts only 27 members. The future Hall of Famer will have four years and at least $132 million remaining on his contract after this season.
Cabrera is back in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Rays. He hadn’t played since May 31. Brandon Dixon is handling first base. He could get the majority of starts there, sharing time with John Hicks.