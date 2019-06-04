Andrew McCutchen to miss remainder of season with torn ACL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. McCutchen suffered the injury after getting caught in a run-down in the first inning of Monday’s game against the Padres.

McCutchen, 32, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December. He was performing quite well atop the Phillies’ lineup, batting .256/.378/.457 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a league-best 43 walks in 262 plate appearances.

McCutchen joins fellow outfielders Roman Quinn and Dylan Cozens (also out for the season) on the injured list. Odúbel Herrera is on administrative leave due to a domestic violence incident, so the Phillies are quite short on outfielders. The club acquired Jay Bruce over the weekend. Prospect Adam Haseley will make his major league debut on Tuesday, batting eighth and playing center field against the Padres.

The Phillies, currently on a five-game losing streak, enter Tuesday’s action just a half-game ahead of the Braves in first place in the NL East.

