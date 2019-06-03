Getty Images

What were Rangers doing with their pants on Sunday?

By Craig CalcaterraJun 3, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
15 Comments

Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence has been wearing his uniform pants above his knees for a very long time. Indeed, five years ago he was even interviewed about that. When asked why he wore his pants over his knees he said, “I don’t like it tugging on my knee when I’m running. I just got really comfortable with it and it feels good.”

It feels so good that he’s apparently gotten some teammates to adopt the look as well. Get a load of Pence, Rougned Odor and Ronald Guzmán during yesterday’s game against the Royals:

With the proviso that anyone can do what they want in this world as long as they ain’t hurtin’ anyone else, that looks really bad. I mean, it’s fine with Pence because we’re used to it and he sort of looks odd doing almost anything, so he gets a pass. But Odor and Guzmán look like your dad rolling up his jeans past his knees in order to get your fishing line unstuck from a branch about 15 yards offshore.

I also wonder if they’re not gonna get a letter from Joe Torre about it. Not necessarily just because it’s an aesthetic crime, but because it might be interpreted as a effort to try to steal some low strikes and transform them into balls by causing the umps to misjudge the strike zone. I mean, umps shouldn’t be using pant length to determine that — knees are knees no matter were you wear your trousers — but I bet a lot of them use the cuff as a reference point when the batter is wearing long socks and umps probably don’t like this much.

2019 MLB Draft Results, First Round

Peter Aiken/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 3, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2019 MLB Draft will begin tonight at 7 PM ET on MLB Network. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2018, the Orioles have the privilege of picking first in the 2019 Draft. The top-five will be rounded out with the Royals, White Sox, Marlins, and Tigers.

Many are expecting the Orioles to take Adley Rutschman (pictured), a catcher from Oregon State University, first overall. Bobby Witt, Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville Heritage High School, would then go to the Royals second overall. The two prospects are considered to be the obvious Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft. We won’t know for sure, of course, until the picks are locked in.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Baltimore Orioles

C Adley Rutschman, Oregon State University

2. Kansas City Royals

SS Bobby Witt, Jr., Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas)

3. Chicago White Sox

1B Andrew Vaughn, University of California, Berkeley

4. Miami Marlins

OF J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt University

5. Detroit Tigers

OF Riley Greene, Hagerty HS (Florida)

6. San Diego Padres

SS C.J. Abrams, Blessed Trinity HS (Georgia)

7. Cincinnati Reds

LHP Nick Lodolo, Texas Christian University

8. Texas Rangers

3B Josh Jung, Texas Tech University

9. Atlanta Braves (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)

C Shea Langeliers, Baylor University

10. San Francisco Giants

OF Hunter Bishop, Arizona State University

11. Toronto Blue Jays

RHP Alek Manoah, West Virginia University

12. New York Mets

3B Brett Baty, Lake Travis HS (Texas)

13. Minnesota Twins

3B Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (California)

14. Philadelphia Phillies

15. Los Angeles Angels

16. Arizona Diamondbacks

17. Washington Nationals

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

19. St. Louis Cardinals

20. Seattle Mariners

21. Atlanta Braves

22. Tampa Bay Rays

23. Colorado Rockies

24. Cleveland Indians

25. Los Angeles Dodgers

26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Milwaukee Brewers

29. Oakland Athletics

30. New York Yankees

31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)

32. Houston Astros