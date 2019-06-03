Twins activate Nelson Cruz from injured list

The Twins announced on Monday that DH Nelson Cruz has been activated from the injured list. To make room on the 25-man roster, Luis Arraez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.
Cruz, 38, spent three weeks on the IL due to a strained left wrist. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 144 plate appearances. Despite Cruz’s absence, the Twins went 15-4 between June 13 and June 2.
Arraez, 22, made his major league debut on May 18. Across 10 games, he hit .375 with a pair of doubles, a home run, and three RBI in 30 trips to the plate. Arraez certainly showed enough in a small sample to warrant another call-up later in the season when the Twins need reinforcements.
The 2019 MLB Draft will begin tonight at 7 PM ET on MLB Network. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2018, the Orioles have the privilege of picking first in the 2019 Draft. The top-five will be rounded out with the Royals, White Sox, Marlins, and Tigers.
Many are expecting the Orioles to take Adley Rutschman (pictured), a catcher from Oregon State, first overall. Bobby Witt, Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville Heritage High School, would then go to the Royals second overall. The two prospects are considered to be the obvious Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft. We won’t know for sure, of course, until the picks are locked in.
We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Kansas City Royals
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Miami Marlins
5. Detroit Tigers
6. San Diego Padres
7. Cincinnati Reds
8. Texas Rangers
9. Atlanta Braves (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)
10. San Francisco Giants
11. Toronto Blue Jays
12. New York Mets
13. Minnesota Twins
14. Philadelphia Phillies
15. Los Angeles Angels
16. Arizona Diamondbacks
17. Washington Nationals
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
19. St. Louis Cardinals
20. Seattle Mariners
21. Atlanta Braves
22. Tampa Bay Rays
23. Colorado Rockies
24. Cleveland Indians
25. Los Angeles Dodgers
26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)
27. Chicago Cubs
28. Milwaukee Brewers
29. Oakland Athletics
30. New York Yankees
31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)
32. Houston Astros