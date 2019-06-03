Twins activate Nelson Cruz from injured list

The Twins announced on Monday that DH Nelson Cruz has been activated from the injured list. To make room on the 25-man roster, Luis Arraez was optioned to Triple-A Rochester.

Cruz, 38, spent three weeks on the IL due to a strained left wrist. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .270/.354/.508 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 144 plate appearances. Despite Cruz’s absence, the Twins went 15-4 between June 13 and June 2.

Arraez, 22, made his major league debut on May 18. Across 10 games, he hit .375 with a pair of doubles, a home run, and three RBI in 30 trips to the plate. Arraez certainly showed enough in a small sample to warrant another call-up later in the season when the Twins need reinforcements.

