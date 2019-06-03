Rafael Devers, Josh Bell named Players of the Month of May

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and Pirates first baseman Josh Bell have been named Players of the Month in their respective leagues for the month of May.

Devers, 22, batted .351/.380/.640 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 121 plate appearances last month. The Red Sox went 16-10, keeping pace in the AL East after a slow start to the season.

Bell, 26, hit .390/.442/.797 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI in 129 trips to the plate. Though no fault of his own, the Pirates only went 15-14 in May but maintain very much in the thick of things in the NL Central.

Other award winners for the month of May…

Pitchers of the Month

AL : Lucas Giolito, White Sox (5-0, 1.74 ERA, 46/10 K/BB in 41 1/3 IP)

: Lucas Giolito, White Sox (5-0, 1.74 ERA, 46/10 K/BB in 41 1/3 IP) NL: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers (5-0, 0.59 ERA, 36/3 K/BB in 45 2/3 IP)

Rookies of the Month

AL : IF Michael Chavis, Red Sox (.248/.331/.457, 7 HR, 19 RBI in 118 PA)

: IF Michael Chavis, Red Sox (.248/.331/.457, 7 HR, 19 RBI in 118 PA) NL: OF Austin Riley, Braves (.356/.397/.746, 7 HR, 20 RBI in 63 PA)

Relievers of the Month

AL : Aroldis Chapman, Yankees (11 SV, 0.79 ERA, 18/3 K/BB in 11 1/3 IP)

: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees (11 SV, 0.79 ERA, 18/3 K/BB in 11 1/3 IP) NL: Josh Hader, Brewers (6 SV, 0.71 ERA, 21/4 K/BB in 12 2/3 IP)

Fitting for MLB that two of its most controversial players — to say the least — were award winners.

