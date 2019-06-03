Getty Images

Lucas Giolito is winning a lot of games for a losing team

By Craig CalcaterraJun 3, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
At the outset, allow me to offer the obvious caveat that wins are not anything close to the best measure of a starting pitcher. Let further note that, in most respects, using wins to measure a starting pitcher is not just useless, it’s actively misleading. I hope we don’t have to litigate that, as it’s been litigated into the ground over the years.

I also hope you appreciate that this article is not at all premised on wins making a pitcher good. Rather, it’s premised totally on the notion that win totals, whatever their utility, are kinda fun to look at sometimes. Especially in a day and age where the win totals of the best pitchers are lot lower than they ever have been, relatively speaking.

Are we cool with that? Good. Allow us to proceed.

As I mentioned in the recaps this morning, White Sox starter Lucas Giolito picked up his eighth win on the season yesterday after an impressive performance against the Indians. Only two pitchers in all of baseball have more wins than Giolito at the moment: Justin Verlander of the Astros and Domingo Germán of the Yankees, with nine each. Two others are tied with Giolito at eight: Jake Odorizzi of the Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers.

The thing is, though, that the Dodgers, Astros, Twins and Yankees are all really good teams. Indeed, they’re all in first place in their divisions and they are 1, 2, 3, and 4 in team wins, respectively, in all of baseball. Giolito’s White Sox, meanwhile, are 29-30, and stand 11.5 games out of first place. It’s a “good for the White Sox” season, but the White Sox are not a good team in an absolute sense. They’re on pace for a 79-win season. Meanwhile, Giolito is on pace for 22 wins. If that were to hold, it’d give him just a hair shy of 28% of all of the White Sox’ wins on the year.

That puts Giolito in some pretty exclusive company. Here are some of baseball’s most notable high-win pitchers on otherwise bad teams:

  • Steve Carlton (1972 Phillies): Lefty went 27-10 for a 59-97 Phillies team, which gave him 45.7% of the Phillies’ wins that year. It’s the gold standard for this odd little category of observation, obviously. A lot had to go right for Carlton that year apart from merely being one of the best pitchers ever, which he certainly was. For one thing he pitched a lot. He led the league with 41 starts, going on three-days rest like many of the early 1970s aces did. The outcome was usually completely in his hands too, as he had a mind-boggling 30 complete games. Hundreds of 19th century and deadball-era pitchers did that, but only a small handful of post-1920 pitchers managed as many CGs. Carlton also helped himself out at the plate that year, with a lot of key offense performances to help get himself wins. We’ve only seen one other 27-game winner since Carlton: Bob Welch for the 1990 A’s. That was a 103-win team, though. Seeing anyone do that at all going forward seems close to impossible. Seeing anyone do it for a losing team like Carlton did is unthinkable.
  • Bob Gibson (1970 Cardinals): Gibson’s best season is, without question, his 1.12 ERA campaign in 1968, which is actually underrated given how many people understandably discount 1968 pitching stats due to how depressed offense was. He was the best player on the defending World Series champs that year and he almost single-handedly helped them repeat as champs before the Tigers edged St. Louis in a classic seven-game World Series. Gibson was almost as good in 1969, putting up a year that would stand as the best for even a great many Hall of Fame pitchers, but Tom Seaver and Phil Niekro finished ahead of him in the Cy Young voting. Gibson’s 1970 season was probably just his third-best, but his 23 wins — 30.2% of the Cardinals’ 76 wins on the year — earned him his second Cy Young Award. I suppose it’s all about expectations.
  • R.A. Dickey (2012 Mets): Dickey’s story is a famous one: he was a prospect until the Texas Rangers discovered that he didn’t have an ulnar collateral ligament, put him in non-prospect, swingman limbo as he became one of the odder and harder-throwing knuckleballers around. He would not be a regular starter until the Mets acquired him at age 35. He would average 32 starts a year for the rest of his career — leading the league in starts each year from 2012-14 — making one wonder if having an ulnar collateral ligament was all that it was cracked up to be in the first place. 2012 was the season which made him a star. That year he won 20 games for a 74-win Mets game (27%) and took home the Cy Young Award.
  • Cliff Lee (2008 Indians): Cliff Lee had had good seasons before this — he won 18 games in 2005 — but he had a major coming out party in 2008. Maybe a coming-out-again party, as he was injured in 2007 and sent to the minors when he got healthy. That year Lee was one of only eight pitchers since 1920 to win 19 or more of his first 21 games and ended up going 22-3 in all for a .500 Indians team, giving him 27.1% of all of the Tribe’s wins. His winning percentage — .880 — was the twelfth best of all time.
  • Tim Lincecum (2008 Giants): Lincecum won two of his three World Series rings as a mostly ineffective odd man out for the 2012 and 2014 Giants, but his stellar pitching for some less-than-stellar Giants teams probably earned him the latitude to do it. No more so than in 2008 when Lincecum, then in his second year, became a national sensation because of his freaky delivery and dominant results. He led the league in strikeouts, FIP, ERA+ and was stingier than anyone in the NL in allowing homers. He also went 18-5 for a 72-win club (25% of team wins) that was still trying to put together the pieces it would need for its impending dynasty.

Sure, there are some pitchers with gaudy win totals and gaudy winning percentages on great teams — Walter Johnson, Lefty Grove, Pedro Martinez, Denny McClain and Ron Guidry all say hello — but seeing someone do it for a team that doesn’t stand to win more than 80 games would be quite the dang thing. Here’s hoping Giolito keeps it up.

UPDATE: A reader comes up with another one:

Clint Frazier ducked the media. Do you care?

By Craig CalcaterraJun 3, 2019, 9:21 AM EDT
Clint Frazier had a bad night in right field in the Yankees’ loss to the Red Sox. He let an Eduardo Núñez grounder skip past him. He looked close to lost on a ball that came between him and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. He got a bad break on an Andrew Benintendi liner to right, tried to dive for it and came up short. He later misplayed a ball off the bat of Michael Chavis, letting it get past him, turning it into a triple as he tried to play it on a bounce.

Fraizer wasn’t the only reason the Yankees lost last night, but he was one of the reasons and, understandably, was someone the press wanted to talk to after the game. Except he didn’t want to talk:

Frazier ducked the media after looking lost in right field in a 8-5 loss to the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

After journalists and a few cameramen waited for more than a half-hour for the 24-year-old to emerge from a media-restricted area in the clubhouse, a team spokesman said Frazier “is not talking.”

Anyone who has paid attention to how the baseball media — particularly the New York media — works over the years knows what happened next. A series of tweets, articles and columns about how Frazier’s ducking the media was far, far worse than his misplays. About how he was “unaccountable” and about how he has angered his teammates by making them answer for him. More than one story I read this morning is couched in terms of “what is to be done with Clint Frazier?” with trading him or benching him on the table, as if he hasn’t been a big reason the Yankees have weathered all of their early season injuries. His failure to talk to the press is the far, far, far, far bigger story today than the game. And I could add a few “fars” and link more stories than I just did. Trust me, though, when I say that, among the media, Frazier’s decision not to talk to the media was the story of the night and remains the story this morning.

We’ve covered this ground many times in the past. And I get why this is a story every time it comes up. Among other reasons:

  • The media wants to talk to Frazier. Totally understandable. His play was probably, from the Yankees’ perspective, the takeaway of the game and it makes total sense that the press would like some comments from him. They have a job to do and he is making it harder for them to do it;
  • Players don’t like being asked questions about their own mistakes as it is, so when you’re asked to talk about someone else’s — and you know the press sought comment about Frazier’s play from others — it’s particularly galling. There’s a whole culture of “accountability” at work in clubhouses where people are expected to answer for themselves and when someone doesn’t, others get grumpy.

I have a question, though: do you, as fans, care?

And when I ask that, I mean beyond the sense of “well, if his teammates are mad at him it might cause trouble down the line.” Let’s leave that as granted, and watch in the future if Frazier becomes a problem (and allow for the possibility that they do not care and it does not become a problem). I also don’t count “well, now that the media is mad it’s a distraction” talk because that itself is a media-driven thing/self-fulfilling prophecy. What I want to know is if you care that Frazier ducked the press last night beyond what it means as a potential harbinger of bad things to come or as a media-driven thing.

Specifically, is there anything Frazier could say about those plays that would change them or make then more understandable? He’s a sub-par defender who had a sub-par defensive night. What sort of cliche-driven quotes — and you know that’s what they’d be because that’s what they always are — would constitute “accountability” for that? How does “had a bad game out there; really let down the ball club; have to get back at it tomorrow and try harder” constitute actual accountability? How does it make him any better of a right fielder?

Similarly, beyond the journalistic convention — you gotta get that quote — is there anything preventing the press from writing about Frazier’s night absent those quotes? What happened was as plain as day. If anything, not having those quotes seems like an opportunity for a good writer more than it seems like a problem. Indeed, sometimes not getting to talk to your subject is a gift. There are conventions that one gets quotes, but there’s no law that says you have to. Indeed, some of the sameness we see in baseball writing goes away when writers are unshackled from convention. That’s particularly the case with some of the New York writers. Those guys are pithy as hell when they freelance a bit. Also worth noting that the whole thing does not become a “distraction” if the press does not continue to ask other players about Frazier’s play on Sunday.

I dunno. I feel like it doesn’t matter all that much in an absolute sense if Frazier or anyone else talks to the press. It’s a ballgame, not astrophysics. The super interesting, expert-level insight tends we get from ballplayers tend to come during those deep-dive features in which a pitcher talks about his philosophy or the life experiences and personality of a player away from the clubhouse gives us insight into his game. The relationships cultivated between reporter and subject which are given some space and time to breathe are way better than the three minutes around the locker after a screwup.

It does give everyone a news cycle’s worth of material, though. But again: that’s for us in the press. Does Frazier not talking after the game matter to you at all?

 