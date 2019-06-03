Cubs call up Carlos González

Last week when the Chicago Cubs signed Carlos González to a minor league deal I said that “González will have to prove himself in Iowa and hope for a break.” I guess he only needed two games at Iowa to prove himself to get that break, because the Cubs called him up today. He’ll be batting fifth and playing right field this afternoon against the Angels at Wrigley Field.

The Indians designated González for assignment a week ago after he batted a mere .210/.282/.276 over 117 plate appearances in Cleveland. That came after he had to settle for a minor league contract with the Indians in mid-March.

To make room for González the Cubs sent down outfielder Jim Adduci.

If you followed my running jokes from last year about Aducci being a time-traveler from early 1960s America (long story), you’ll know that he probably left Chicago for Iowa in his 1962 Buick Skylark Sport Coupe, complete with the simulated top-bow creases pressed into the sheet metal. Man, those GM sport coupes were sharp. Too bad they only lasted three model years.

