Brewers option Keston Hiura to Triple-A

The Brewers announced on Monday that second baseman Keston Hiura has been optioned to Triple-A San Antonio to make room for infielder Travis Shaw, who is returning from the injured list.

Hiura, 22, impressed since making his major league debut on May 14, batting .281/.333/.531 with five home runs and nine RBI in 69 plate appearances. MLB Pipeline rates Hiura as the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 15 across baseball.

Shaw, 29, hit a lackluster .163/.266/.281 in 154 PA prior to missing three weeks with a strained right wrist. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Brewers GM David Stearns said, “We believe that Travis has earned the right to play at the Major League level right now. And he’s healthy. He’s gone and done his rehab assignment, and we believe that it’s time for him to come back.”

Needless to say, Brewers fans aren’t pleased with this bit of news.

