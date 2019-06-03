Brewers option Keston Hiura to Triple-A

The Brewers announced on Monday that second baseman Keston Hiura has been optioned to Triple-A San Antonio to make room for infielder Travis Shaw, who is returning from the injured list.
Hiura, 22, impressed since making his major league debut on May 14, batting .281/.333/.531 with five home runs and nine RBI in 69 plate appearances. MLB Pipeline rates Hiura as the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 15 across baseball.
Shaw, 29, hit a lackluster .163/.266/.281 in 154 PA prior to missing three weeks with a strained right wrist. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Brewers GM David Stearns said, “We believe that Travis has earned the right to play at the Major League level right now. And he’s healthy. He’s gone and done his rehab assignment, and we believe that it’s time for him to come back.”
Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and Pirates first baseman Josh Bell have been named Players of the Month in their respective leagues for the month of May.
Devers, 22, batted .351/.380/.640 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 121 plate appearances last month. The Red Sox went 16-10, keeping pace in the AL East after a slow start to the season.
Bell, 26, hit .390/.442/.797 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI in 129 trips to the plate. Though no fault of his own, the Pirates only went 15-14 in May but maintain very much in the thick of things in the NL Central.
Other award winners for the month of May…
Pitchers of the Month
- AL: Lucas Giolito, White Sox (5-0, 1.74 ERA, 46/10 K/BB in 41 1/3 IP)
- NL: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers (5-0, 0.59 ERA, 36/3 K/BB in 45 2/3 IP)
Rookies of the Month
- AL: IF Michael Chavis, Red Sox (.248/.331/.457, 7 HR, 19 RBI in 118 PA)
- NL: OF Austin Riley, Braves (.356/.397/.746, 7 HR, 20 RBI in 63 PA)
Relievers of the Month
- AL: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees (11 SV, 0.79 ERA, 18/3 K/BB in 11 1/3 IP)
- NL: Josh Hader, Brewers (6 SV, 0.71 ERA, 21/4 K/BB in 12 2/3 IP)
