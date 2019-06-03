Andrew McCutchen exits game with apparent knee injury

By Bill BaerJun 3, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT
Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen was forced to leave Monday night’s series opener in San Diego after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first inning. McCutchen, who drew a leadoff walk, was caught in a run-down after second baseman Ian Kinsler intentionally dropped a pop-up hit by Jean Segura. McCutchen needed assistance to leave the field.

The Phillies should provide an update on McCutchen’s status later tonight. In the meantime, recently-acquired outfielder Jay Bruce entered the game in left field and Sean Rodríguez moved from left field to center.

McCutchen, 32, inked a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December. He entered Monday’s action batting .256/.375/.457 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a league-high 42 walks in 261 plate appearances.

Nick Williams, who was just sent back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the roster for Bruce, may get called back up if McCutchen needs to be placed on the injured list.

2019 MLB Draft Results, First Round

Peter Aiken/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 3, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
The 2019 MLB Draft will begin tonight at 7 PM ET on MLB Network. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2018, the Orioles have the privilege of picking first in the 2019 Draft. The top-five will be rounded out with the Royals, White Sox, Marlins, and Tigers.

Many are expecting the Orioles to take Adley Rutschman (pictured), a catcher from Oregon State University, first overall. Bobby Witt, Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville Heritage High School, would then go to the Royals second overall. The two prospects are considered to be the obvious Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft. We won’t know for sure, of course, until the picks are locked in.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Baltimore Orioles

C Adley Rutschman, Oregon State University

2. Kansas City Royals

SS Bobby Witt, Jr., Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas)

3. Chicago White Sox

1B Andrew Vaughn, University of California, Berkeley

4. Miami Marlins

OF J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt University (Tennessee)

5. Detroit Tigers

OF Riley Greene, Hagerty HS (Florida)

6. San Diego Padres

SS C.J. Abrams, Blessed Trinity HS (Georgia)

7. Cincinnati Reds

LHP Nick Lodolo, Texas Christian University

8. Texas Rangers

3B Josh Jung, Texas Tech University

9. Atlanta Braves (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)

C Shea Langeliers, Baylor University (Texas)

10. San Francisco Giants

OF Hunter Bishop, Arizona State University

11. Toronto Blue Jays

RHP Alek Manoah, West Virginia University

12. New York Mets

3B Brett Baty, Lake Travis HS (Texas)

13. Minnesota Twins

3B Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (California)

14. Philadelphia Phillies

SS Bryson Stott, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

15. Los Angeles Angels

SS Will Wilson, North Carolina State University

16. Arizona Diamondbacks

OF Corbin Carroll, Lakeside HS (Washington)

17. Washington Nationals

RHP Jackson Rutledge, San Jacinto College North (Texas)

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Quinn Priester, Cary-Grove HS (Illinois)

19. St. Louis Cardinals

LHP Zack Thompson, University of Kentucky

20. Seattle Mariners

RHP George Kirby, Elon University (North Carolina)

21. Atlanta Braves

SS Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M University

22. Tampa Bay Rays

SS Greg Jones, University of North Carolina Wilmington

23. Colorado Rockies

1B Michael Toglia, University of California, Los Angeles

24. Cleveland Indians

RHP Daniel Espina, Georgia Premier Academy

25. Los Angeles Dodgers

3B Kody Hoese, Tulane University (Louisiana)

26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)

LHP Blake Walston, New Hanover HS (North Carolina)

27. Chicago Cubs

RHP Ryan Jensen, Fresno State (California)

28. Milwaukee Brewers

LHP Ethan Small, Mississippi State University

29. Oakland Athletics

SS Logan Davidson, Clemson University (South Carolina)

30. New York Yankees

2B Anthony Volpe, Delbarton School (New Jersey)

31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)

1B Michael Busch, University of North Carolina

32. Houston Astros

C Korey Lee, University of California, Berkeley