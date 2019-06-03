Andrew McCutchen exits game with apparent knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen was forced to leave Monday night’s series opener in San Diego after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first inning. McCutchen, who drew a leadoff walk, was caught in a run-down after second baseman Ian Kinsler intentionally dropped a pop-up hit by Jean Segura. McCutchen needed assistance to leave the field.

The Phillies should provide an update on McCutchen’s status later tonight. In the meantime, recently-acquired outfielder Jay Bruce entered the game in left field and Sean Rodríguez moved from left field to center.

McCutchen, 32, inked a three-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies in December. He entered Monday’s action batting .256/.375/.457 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, and a league-high 42 walks in 261 plate appearances.

Nick Williams, who was just sent back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the roster for Bruce, may get called back up if McCutchen needs to be placed on the injured list.

