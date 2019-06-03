Andrew McCutchen exits game with apparent knee injury

The 2019 MLB Draft will begin tonight at 7 PM ET on MLB Network. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2018, the Orioles have the privilege of picking first in the 2019 Draft. The top-five will be rounded out with the Royals, White Sox, Marlins, and Tigers.
Many are expecting the Orioles to take Adley Rutschman (pictured), a catcher from Oregon State University, first overall. Bobby Witt, Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville Heritage High School, would then go to the Royals second overall. The two prospects are considered to be the obvious Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft. We won’t know for sure, of course, until the picks are locked in.
We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.
1. Baltimore Orioles
C Adley Rutschman, Oregon State University
2. Kansas City Royals
SS Bobby Witt, Jr., Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas)
3. Chicago White Sox
1B Andrew Vaughn, University of California, Berkeley
4. Miami Marlins
OF J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt University (Tennessee)
5. Detroit Tigers
OF Riley Greene, Hagerty HS (Florida)
6. San Diego Padres
SS C.J. Abrams, Blessed Trinity HS (Georgia)
7. Cincinnati Reds
LHP Nick Lodolo, Texas Christian University
8. Texas Rangers
3B Josh Jung, Texas Tech University
9. Atlanta Braves (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)
C Shea Langeliers, Baylor University (Texas)
10. San Francisco Giants
OF Hunter Bishop, Arizona State University
11. Toronto Blue Jays
RHP Alek Manoah, West Virginia University
12. New York Mets
3B Brett Baty, Lake Travis HS (Texas)
13. Minnesota Twins
3B Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (California)
14. Philadelphia Phillies
SS Bryson Stott, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
15. Los Angeles Angels
SS Will Wilson, North Carolina State University
16. Arizona Diamondbacks
OF Corbin Carroll, Lakeside HS (Washington)
17. Washington Nationals
RHP Jackson Rutledge, San Jacinto College North (Texas)
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Quinn Priester, Cary-Grove HS (Illinois)
19. St. Louis Cardinals
LHP Zack Thompson, University of Kentucky
20. Seattle Mariners
RHP George Kirby, Elon University (North Carolina)
21. Atlanta Braves
SS Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M University
22. Tampa Bay Rays
SS Greg Jones, University of North Carolina Wilmington
23. Colorado Rockies
1B Michael Toglia, University of California, Los Angeles
24. Cleveland Indians
RHP Daniel Espina, Georgia Premier Academy
25. Los Angeles Dodgers
3B Kody Hoese, Tulane University (Louisiana)
26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)
LHP Blake Walston, New Hanover HS (North Carolina)
27. Chicago Cubs
RHP Ryan Jensen, Fresno State (California)
28. Milwaukee Brewers
LHP Ethan Small, Mississippi State University
29. Oakland Athletics
SS Logan Davidson, Clemson University (South Carolina)
30. New York Yankees
2B Anthony Volpe, Delbarton School (New Jersey)
31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)
1B Michael Busch, University of North Carolina
32. Houston Astros
C Korey Lee, University of California, Berkeley