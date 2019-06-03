2019 MLB Draft Results, First Round

The 2019 MLB Draft will begin tonight at 7 PM ET on MLB Network. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2018, the Orioles have the privilege of picking first in the 2019 Draft. The top-five will be rounded out with the Royals, White Sox, Marlins, and Tigers.

Many are expecting the Orioles to take Adley Rutschman (pictured), a catcher from Oregon State, first overall. Bobby Witt, Jr., a shortstop from Colleyville Heritage High School, would then go to the Royals second overall. The two prospects are considered to be the obvious Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft. We won’t know for sure, of course, until the picks are locked in.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Kansas City Royals

3. Chicago White Sox

4. Miami Marlins

5. Detroit Tigers

6. San Diego Padres

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Texas Rangers

9. Atlanta Braves (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart)

10. San Francisco Giants

11. Toronto Blue Jays

12. New York Mets

13. Minnesota Twins

14. Philadelphia Phillies

15. Los Angeles Angels

16. Arizona Diamondbacks

17. Washington Nationals

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

19. St. Louis Cardinals

20. Seattle Mariners

21. Atlanta Braves

22. Tampa Bay Rays

23. Colorado Rockies

24. Cleveland Indians

25. Los Angeles Dodgers

26. Arizona Diamondbacks (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain)

27. Chicago Cubs

28. Milwaukee Brewers

29. Oakland Athletics

30. New York Yankees

31. Los Angeles Dodgers (Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn)

32. Houston Astros

