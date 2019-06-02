Phillies acquire Jay Bruce from Mariners

The Phillies have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mariners, the club announced on Sunday. The two sides were reportedly deep in discussions on Saturday.

Bruce, 32, will add some power from the left side to the Phillies’ bench. He leaves Seattle batting .212/.283/.533 with 14 home runs and 28 RBI in 184 plate appearances. Bruce is expected to join the Phillies in San Diego on Monday for the beginning of a three-game series against the Padres.

Center fielder Odúbel Herrera is currently on administrative leave after being charged with domestic violence. Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery are handling center field. Depending on how manager Gabe Kapler decides to formulate his outfield on any given day, Bruce could get the occasional start as well.

Bruce is owed the remainder of his $13 million salary for this season and is under contract for one more year at $13 million in 2020. The Mariners are reportedly covering some, but not all, of that remaining salary.

The Mariners will receive third baseman Jake Scheiner from the Phillies. Scheiner, 23, has spent this season with High-A Clearwater, batting .256/.326/.353 in 179 trips to the plate.

