Max Scherzer strikes out 15 Reds for sixth career 15-strikeout game

Nationals starter Max Scherzer continued his recent run of dominance, striking out 15 Reds across eight innings of one-run ball. He limited the Reds to three hits and one walk on 120 pitches as the Nationals enjoyed a 4-1 victory.

Manager Davey Martinez came out to the mound in the eighth inning after Scherzer struck out Nick Senzel for the second out. Scherzer made his case to stay in the game and Martinez relented. Scherzer then struck out Joey Votto on three consecutive called strikes to end the inning.

Max Scherzer, Refusing to Leave (after 117 pitches/14th K). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ToXqxymgrl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 2, 2019

Sunday’s outing marks Scherzer’s sixth career game of 15 or more strikeouts. The only other pitchers with at least as many such games are Randy Johnson (29), Nolan Ryan (26), Pedro Martínez (10), Roger Clemens (10), and Sandy Koufax (eight).

Scherzer now carries a 3.06 ERA with a 117/18 K/BB ratio across 85 1/3 innings. After a slow start — ending April with a 4.12 ERA — Scherzer’s numbers are back where they’re expected.

