Marlins-Padres game delayed due to swarm of bees

Sunday’s series finale between the Marlins and Padres in San Diego went into a bee delay in the bottom of the third inning. Bees began to swarm behind home plate and around the Padres’ dugout on the first base side, as the FOX Sports San Diego broadcast showed:
The Padres called a pest control company to handle the situation. Austin Hedges is not employed by a pest control company but he was ready all the same:
The Marlins scored twice in the second inning on a Jorge Alfaro two-run home run and once in the top of the third on a Garrett Cooper homer to take a 3-0 lead over the Padres behind starter Trevor Richards, opposite Matt Strahm. Despite the lead, I don’t think they’re in any rush to resume play until every last bee is relocated.
Reliever Craig Kimbrel and starter Dallas Keuchel are still unsigned, but their odds of finding a home will rise significantly in just a few hours. At midnight EST, they will no longer have draft pick compensation attached to them, a result of receiving and declining qualifying offers during the offseason.
Despite this, teams already have their next batch of excuses lined up. Per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, some teams are unsure the pitchers will be ready to contribute this month. They are also worried based on the past history of players signing at this point in the season and not performing well.
Kimbrel, 31, finished the regular season last year with 42 saves, a 2.74 ERA, and a 96/31 K/BB ratio in 62 1/3 innings. His stokc fell when he struggled early in the playoffs, allowing runs in each of his first four appearances. However, he appeared to figure things out, holding the opposition scoreless in his next four appearances in the postseason.
Keuchel, 31, went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and a 153/58 K/BB ratio in 204 2/3 innings for the Astros in the regular season last year. The lefty’s strikeout rate tumbled but he is still markedly better than a lot of No. 3 and 4 pitchers in rotations to open the season and currently.