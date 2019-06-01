Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sets new MLB home run record

It’s been a wild month in Major League Baseball, from the 300th no-hitter in MLB history to a new single-month home run record. Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped shatter the latter record on Friday, launching a 436-footer off of a Chris Rusin fastball for the 1,120th major-league home run of the month.
Guerrero’s solo blast — and sixth in 29 career games to date — kicked off a much-needed four-run rally for the Blue Jays in the top of the eighth inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the Rockies’ enormous seven-run lead. Toronto fell 13-6 in the series opener, dropping to a 21-36 record in order to maintain their fourth-place status in the AL East.
Following Guerrero’s record-setting homer, MLB hitters put up an additional 14 home runs to boost the record to 1,134 on the month. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, that’s 15 more home runs than the previous mark reached in August 2017 (1,119) and 33 more than the record in June 2017 (1,101).
Diamondbacks starter Luke Weaver is not expected to undergo surgery for an injured right ulnar collateral ligament and flexor pronator, manager Torey Lovullo revealed Friday. Instead, the tentative plan is to allow the right-hander plenty of rest and rehab as he works his way back to the mound.
Weaver, 25, was initially diagnosed with a right forearm strain after experiencing some discomfort during his last start. He was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list, but is likelier to spend 6-8 weeks in recovery before the D-backs think of returning him to the rotation.
This figures to be the righty’s first major setback of his professional career. While the last few years have been interrupted by moderate injuries and ailments — a left wrist fracture in the minors during the 2016 season; some back pain during his campaign in 2017 — he’s remained consistently healthy during his time in the majors. Following his abbreviated start last Sunday, he holds a 4-3 record through 11 starts with a solid 3.03 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 9.8 SO/9 across 62 1/3 innings.
In his absence, the club will utilize rookie righties Jon Duplantier and Taylor Clarke in the rotation. Per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert, Weaver is optimistic that he’ll rejoin the roster before the end of the 2019 season — though, given the nature of his injury, that’s far from a sure bet at this point.